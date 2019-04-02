Mr. Edward Charles "Charlie" McAuliff III, age 32, of Euharlee, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in South Fulton, Ga., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mr. McAuliff was born in Marietta, Ga., on December 11, 1986, son of the former Margaret Renee Dunbar and Edward Charles McAuliff Jr. He was a 2005 graduate of Harrison High School in Kennesaw. Mr. McAuliff was an equipment technician employed with Innovative Fitness in Kennesaw.
He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his mother, Renee Anderson (Keith), Centre, Ala.; his father, Ed McAuliff Jr., Navarre, Fla.; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Dunbar, Rome, Ga.; his paternal grandmother, Helen McAuliff, Lorena, Texas; his sister, Andrea Benson (Bradley), Euharlee, Ga.; a niece, Hannah Benson, Euharlee, Ga.; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Rome. Father Austin Goggans will officiate.
There will be a reception at the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Anglican Church, 42 Ash Street NE, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.