Edna Snyder Burns, 96, of Duluth, Ga., formerly of Rome, Ga., died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of A.G. Rhodes Senior Long-Term Care facility on the campus of Emory University, Atlanta.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Duluth with the Rev. Keith Murdock officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Burns, born January 22, 1923, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Jewell Oswalt and Daniel George Snyder, was the first of their seven children. In the mid-1920s, the family returned to their original family home in Rome, Floyd County, where Mrs. Burns' maternal ancestors had moved from Virginia before the Civil War.
Mrs. Burns was preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Bill" Burns, in 1991; parents; sisters, Nell Collum and Margie Mahan; and brother, Norman Snyder, all of Rome.
She was a 1942 charter graduate of Girls High in Rome and an honor graduate of Rome Business College. She married her husband in 1946 and they later attended North Carolina State College (now university), in Raleigh, N.C. They left Raleigh to manage Auld Brass Plantation, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in Yemassee, S.C., in 1956. The couple returned with their two young daughters to Rome, where Mr. Burns owned and operated Westside Realty and Tax Service for 30 years. Mrs. Burns was employed by Battey Machinery Company for the same period before retirement.
Mrs. Burns was a charter member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and member of First Baptist Church of Rome from the 1960s until 2003, when she moved to Duluth, Ga., to be near her daughters. She attended Duluth First Baptist Church from 2004 to 2014.
Mrs. Burns is survived by her daughters, Judi Burns Borgo (Tom), Atlanta, and Brenda Burns Muse (Tony), Duluth; grandson, Jonathan Burns Muse (Cari); great grandsons, Jack and Bill Muse; and great granddaughter, Juniper, all of Johnson City, Tenn. She is also survived by siblings, Alma Payne, Milton; Jack Snyder, Adairsville; and Barry Snyder, Tullahoma, Tenn.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to A.G. Rhodes at Wesley Woods, a nonprofit facility, 1819 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Ga., 30329.
