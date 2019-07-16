Edna Mae Fugate Jackson, age 92, of Rome, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Jackson was born October 1, 1926, to the late William Ellis Fugate and Birdie Fugate.
She worked at Belk's for many years and was also a homemaker. Mrs. Jackson was also the church pianist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Jackson, on August 29, 1995; her parents; son, Paul Jackson; sisters, Eva, Virginia, and Elizabeth.
Survivors include children, David (Krista) Jackson and Joyce Jackson, both of Rome; grandchildren, Heather (Davie) Crawford, Kennesaw, Ga., Jennifer (Trevor) Tallman, Virginia Beach, Va., Laura (Scott) Nickelson, Rome, Ga.; great grandchildren, Dylan Jackson, Rome, Ga., Lucas Tallman, Virginia Beach, Va., Emma Tallman, Virginia Beach, Va.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Dillard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
to post tributes and view a presentation about Mrs. Jackson's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.