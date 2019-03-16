Edmund Leonidas Yeargan Jr., 80, of Rome, Georgia, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his residence. A native of Rome, Georgia, Mr. Yeargan was born June 2, 1938, son of the late Marjorie Curry Yeargan and Edmund Leonidas Yeargan Sr.
Mr. Yeargan received his education at Darlington School and was graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and served as the treasurer.
Mr. Yeargan began his career as an engineer with various employers, including General Electric and Georgia Kraft. He was a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers and a lifetime member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He was a helluva engineer. He spent the remaining 31 years of his career as President of Battey Machinery Company.
Mr. Yeargan was a lifetime member of Rome First United Methodist Church, where he volunteered countless hours as a youth volunteer, a member of the Fishermen's Club, taught Sunday School, and served on the administrative board. He was a former member of Rotary Club International, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Board of Visitors for both Shorter College and Berry College and raised funds for both Darlington School and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Mr. Yeargan enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1962 to 1967 with six months of active duty. He achieved the rank of E4 and was honorably discharged.
Mr. Yeargan enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending Georgia Tech sporting events (THWG) and Atlanta Braves baseball games. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
Mr. Yeargan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Swint Yeargan; a daughter, Edith Yeargan Tomasetti, and her husband, Lou, of Atlanta, Ga.; a son, Edmund Leonidas Yeargan III, and his wife, Stephanie, of Decatur, Ga.; grandchildren, A.J. and Rebecca Tomasetti; a sister, Virginia Campbell, of Richmond, Va.; a brother, James Lawrence Yeargan Sr., of Atlanta, Ga.; mother-in-law, Edith Swint, of Rome, Ga.; sister-in-law, Carol Edwards, and her husband, Scott, of Rome, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 202 East Third Ave., Rome, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. James Mooneyhan officiating. Mr. Yeargan was interred at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heyman Hospice Care, Dr. Mahlon DeLong, Clara Ragland, Anita Reynolds, Camella Nedd, and Erline Jackson for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to support the Parkinson's disease Research Fund and the work of Dr. Mahlon DeLong. Please make checks payable to Emory University and mail to 1762 Clifton Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia, 30322, Attention: Camille Sears, or online at neurology.emory.edu/movement; or United Methodist Committee on Relief via mail to Advance GCFA, P.O. Box 9068, GPO, New York, New York, 10087, or online at umcor.org.
Please visit www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com to share fond memories and condolences with Mr. Yeargan's family.