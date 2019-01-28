Mrs. Edith Mary Burnett, age 94, of Rome, passed away January 26, 2019, at home.
Mrs. Burnett was born on April 2, 1924, in Holyoke, Mass. She married the late William "Bill" Edward Burnett in 1941. Bill's service to the U.S. Navy moved them to Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Arkansas Naval Training Center, and finally to New London Submarine Base, Conn. Edith moved with her family to Rome, Ga., in 1952 from Pittsfield, Mass., when her husband was transferred to the new General Electric facility. She worked as a homemaker, a Gray Ladies volunteer at Floyd Hospital, and a Girl Scout leader in the 1950s.
She is survived by four children; Judy Sandidge of Kingsport, Tenn., William "Bill" Burnett, of Farmington, N.M., Jim Burnett, of Rock Spring, Ga., and Glenn Burnett, of Pensacola, Fla. There are eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and three great, great, grandchildren.
Edith enjoyed family camping, holidays, square dancing, painting, ceramics, and cooking. Her baked treats were highly coveted.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tom May officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., for the procession to nearby Oaknoll.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.