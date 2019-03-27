Edith Evelyn Mulligan Mass, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Mass was born on June 18, 1929, in Alpharetta, Georgia, daughter of the late James Mulligan and the late Eunice Turner Mulligan. She grew up on a farm and was a graduate of Milton High School, Milton, Ga. She worked at Sears & Roebuck in Atlanta before getting married. Mrs. Mass was married on July 25, 1953, to Rudy Daniel Mass from Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Cleveland until 1961. They then moved to Doraville, Ga., where she did clerical work until 1985 at Boyle Midway. She was a loving, caring wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rudy Daniel Mass; two daughters, Elon M. McCleskey, and her husband, Sam W. McCleskey, and Sharon Bokus, and her husband, Jerry Bokus; three grandchildren, Evette M. Baker, and her husband, Eric Baker, Scott McCleskey, and his wife, Aleta McCleskey, and Jeremy C. Bokus; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Baker, Olivia Baker, and Atticus J. McCleskey; one sister; two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.