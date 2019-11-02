Mr. Jim Beck Edge, age 49 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1970 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mr. Edge is survived by his mother, Amy Whitton Edge; sisters, Dawn Edge Kemp (Wallace) and Jennifer White (Glenn); niece, Amy Jordan Greer; nephew, Jackson Greer; special friends, John Crocker, Chad Landrum, Stacy Dingler and Carl Redding; and several other extended family members. Mr. Edge is preceded in death by his father, Donald Beck Edge. In keeping with Mr. Edge's wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. Jim Edge will held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at The Parrish House at St. James Episcopal Church with Father Kemper Anderson officiating. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Jim Beck Edge.