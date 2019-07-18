Mr. Eddie Steve Corbin, age 72, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Corbin was born in Floyd County, Ga., on March 2, 1947, son of the late John Warren Corbin and the late Annie Mae Brock Corbin. He was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Chapman, and by a brother, John Wayne Corbin.
Mr. Corbin was employed at General Electric for over 20 years. He then began his career in logging and wood products. He owned and operated Eddie Corbin and Sons Wood Products here in Rome for many years and upon retirement, continued to work in the industry.
Mr. Corbin was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
Survivors include his wife, the former Sandra Lee Maynard, to whom he was married on October 19, 1968; a daughter, Kimberly Arasmith (Greg), Rome; two sons, Rodney Corbin and Michael Corbin, both of Rome; five grandchildren, Montana Corbin, Katelin Arasmith, Cole Arasmith, Luke Arasmith, and Krista Arasmith, all of Rome; two sisters, Glennice Parker and Judy Plemons, both of Rome; two brothers, Edward Corbin, Atlanta, and Ricky Corbin (Darrylene), Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Armuchee Baptist Church with his Pastor, the Rev. Randy Ellis, officiating. Interment will follow in Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Armuchee Baptist Church on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Armuchee Baptist Church on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and include W.C. Dunaway, Fred Chapman, Greg Arasmith, Cole Arasmith, Luke Arasmith, and Donnie Flowers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.