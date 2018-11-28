Mrs. Eddie Ash Jackson, age 88, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Jackson was born in Summerville, Georgia, on September 6, 1930, daughter of the late Phillip Edward Ash and the late Lillie Mae Tucker Ash. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Jackson Jr., by a daughter, Robin Elizabeth Jackson, and by three sisters, Lillian, Frances and Dorothy. Mrs. Jackson worked for a number of years as an accountant for Davis Construction Company. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne Jackson Miller, Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandsons, Michael Robert Beard (Michelle Davis), Jacksonville, Fla., and Matthew Cory Beard (Kristen Thoman), Jacksonville, Fla.; four great grandchildren, Corinne Elise Stewart, Emily Suzanne Beard, James Cory Beard, and Kyleigh Michelle Beard; two sisters, Pauline Smith, Montgomery, Ala., and Betty Jo Carr, Trion; a brother, Quinton Jack Ash, Dallas; brother-in-law, Jimmy Jackson (Joyce); several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.