Ed "Slick" Haygood, 69, of Adairsville, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center, following several years of declining health. Ed was born in Rome on August 18, 1949. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy M. Haygood, and by his wife, Angie Bagley Haygood. Ed was a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman; Ed loved to hunt and fish. Prior to his ill health, he attended First Christian Church of Adairsville.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Tara Haygood Duke; his sons and their wives, Jason and Cindy Haygood and Chad and Misty Haygood; his grandchildren, Scotty Duke, Austin Duke, Madalene Duke, Quinton Duke, Madison Haygood, Mason Haygood, Gunnar Haygood, Gavin Shaw, Isaac Shaw, Ethan Haygood, Seth Haygood, Caroline Haygood, Austin Stiles, and Chloe Trammell; his great grandchildren, Sawyer Pack and Ember Duke; his close friends, Joe Striblin and Ed Hicks.
The Haygood family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, and on Friday, March 15, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial, with United States Army honors, will follow in Fain Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Hibberts will officiate. Ed's grandsons, along with Joe Striblin and Ed Hicks, will serve as pallbearers.
