Mrs. Elizabeth D. Echols, age 94, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her son's home in Conyers, Georgia. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21, from 2:00 p.m. until the service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.