Mrs. Mildred Beatrice Earwood, age 100, of the Shannon community passed away Saturday November 16th, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gary Bowman, and Eddie Manning will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM for visitation, and the funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Wednesday at 2:00 PM at 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA, 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.' Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.