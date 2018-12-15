Mr. Earl Clemons "Jack" Hubbard, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at his granddaughter's residence.
Mr. Hubbard was born in Bartow County, Georgia, on January 19, 1933, son of the late Ervin Clemons Hubbard and the late Leila Abernathy Hubbard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hudgins Hubbard; by a son, James Earl "Jimmy" Hubbard; by a sister, Evelyn Hubbard Shell; by an adopted sister, Eva Lou Bing; and by a nephew, Ronnie Shell.
Mr. Hubbard was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, Mr. Hubbard worked for a number of years at Inland of Rome. He was a member of Worldview Baptist Church, the Kraftsman Club, and was an avid golfer.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Heather Pearson (Cole), Rome; five great grandchildren, Oliver, Wyatt, Dexter, Avarie Mae, and Silas Pearson; a brother-in-law, Glenn Hudgins (Marcia); nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Worldview Baptist Church in Cedartown. His nephew, the Rev. Doyle Kelley, will officiate and his niece, Sally Shell Patrenos, will deliver the eulogy.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.