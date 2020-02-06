James Michael Eads, age 67, of Rome passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at his residence. Michael was born February 18, 1952 in Floyd County, a son of the late Melvin Eads, and Mary Nell Thomas Eads. He was a active member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM Past Master of Shannon Masonic Lodge #100 F&AM in 2005, he was initiated 3/12/74 at Adairsville Masonic Lodge, passed to FC 3/26/74 and raise 4/09/74. Michael loved spending time with his five grandchildren, children, brothers, and sister, his radio club, and the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Betty Eads LeCroy. Survivors include his wife, Pam Davis Eads, children, Chris (Lori) Eads, Stacie (W.D.) Barnes, Cory (Autumn) Eads, sister, Margaret (Parnick) Jennings, Sr. brother, Tommy (JoAnne) Eads, grandchildren, Sarah Barnes, Matt (Shae) Reynolds, Rylee Eads, Will Eads, and Drew Eads, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday February 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Davenport, and Rev. Forrest Leachman, Rev. Rayford Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM will conduct Masonic graveside rites. Pallbearers include the following and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bobby Davis, Billy Davis, Greg Hall, Matt Reynolds, Eric Eads, Brad Eads, and Jonathan Reedy. Honorary Pallbearers include, Randy Vines, Danny Franks, Marshall Mullinax, and male members of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
