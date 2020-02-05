James Michael Eads, age 67, of Rome passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday February 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
