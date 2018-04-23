Dylan Michael Jackson, age 17, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Dylan was born April 18, 2001 in Floyd County. He attended Pepperell High School. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie Jackson and Annie Gilmore Barger, and sister, Candace Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Carrie Barger Floyd; father, Jason Jackson; brothers, Tyler Jackson and Dakota Jackson; sisters, Kaitlyn Jackson and Rachel Barger; grandmother, Glenda Jackson; grandfather, Michael Barger; and nephews, Braxton and Kane Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Community Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.