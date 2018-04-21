Dylan Michael Jackson, age 17, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday April 18, 2018.
Dylan was born April 18, 2001 in Floyd County. He attended Pepperell High Scholl. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddy Jackson, and Annie Gilmore Barger, and Candace Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Carrie Barger Jackson, father, Jason Jackson, brothers, Tyler Jackson, Dakota Jackson, sisters, Kaitlyn Jackson, Rachel Barger, grandmother, Glenda Jackson, grandfather, Michael Barger, nephews, Braxton and Kane Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Roberson, officiating. Interment will follow in Community Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.