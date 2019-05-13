Mr. Dwight Thomas Woodfin, age 69, of the Everett Springs Community, Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Wendell Woodfin and the Rev. Charles Woodfin officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Georgia Chapter, at www.HDSA.org.
