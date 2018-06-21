Dutchie Sue Overby, age 71, of Rome, died in a Chattanooga hospital on June 9, 2018.
A native of Floyd County, Dutchie was born May 2, 1947, daughter of the late George Rowe and Abby Dutton Rowe. She worked with K-Mart, had a strong heart, and was devoted to her Christian faith and family. She was honest, religious, loving, and happy with a simple way of life. She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Lamar Wayne Overby.
Survivors include her husband, James Morgan, to whom she was married September 6, 2015; son, Lamar Wayne Overby Jr. and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Gina Kuhlitz; grandchildren, Wayne Overby III, Jacob Cobb, Kevin Kuhlitz, and Heather Kuhlitz; four great grandchildren, Tambry, Alayna, Libby, and Sophie, also survive.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Reverend Donald Peace officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m.Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to share memories and tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Dutchie Sue Overby.