Mrs. Dusti Renee Southerland Edwards, age 46, of Rome, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 25, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Edwards was born in Rome, Ga. on July 6, 1972, daughter of the former Wanda Roberson and Michael David Southerland. She was a 1990 graduate of Pepperell High School and received her C. M. A. certification from Coosa Valley Tech. Mrs. Edwards was formerly employed with Redmond Regional Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, and Rome Respiratory. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Mrs. Edwards was an avid tennis player and was a member of the United States Tennis Association and the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Edwards, to whom she was married on June 20, 1992; her daughter, Sydnie Edwards, Rome; her parents, Mike and Wanda Southerland, Silver Creek; her maternal grandparents, Randolph and Betty Roberson, Aragon; two sisters, Kelli Southerland Addison, Silver Creek, and Dawn Southerland Sanchez (John), Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Fricks and the Rev. Chris Giddens officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 noon until 2:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and include: Joedy McGraw, Bubba Owens, Jeff Collins, Joel Collins, Brad Hufford, Kim Holtzendorf, Steve Siniard, and Robbie Siniard.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.