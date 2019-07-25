Mrs. Mattie "Lucy" Durrett, age 91, left her earthly body with dignity with her husband and family members by her side at her home on July 24, 2019. Lucy was born in Heard County, Ga., July 27, 1927, daughter of the late Dossie and Gertrude Gillespie. Lucy was a devoted daughter, sister to eight siblings, wife, mother, and grandmother. A young woman of strong character and the oldest child at home at the time, she began working to support her family at the age of 15 at the local cotton mill. She would work there in dedication for 10 years. On July 5, 1952, Lucy married the love of her life and best friend, Virlyn Durrett. They started their family in Rome, Ga., and had two sons, Joel and Brent. Having just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary, theirs has been a lifelong commitment and an example to their family and friends of deep and steadfast love, honor, and devotion. Her beloved husband, Virlyn, has tirelessly cared for Lucy and met her every need in the comfort of their home for over 20 years. The source of their strength and love rooted in faith in Jesus Christ, his determination to care for her at home has been a tribute to the love they have shared for the greater part of their lives. Lucy gave her life to Christ at the age of 31 in Rome, Ga. Lucy would spend the remainder of her adult life serving the Lord with all her gifts and talents in more ways than we can count as an active member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She was a beloved friend and sister to many women in her Circle Group, where they prayed and studied God's word together. She lived out her faith serving in the WMU, Vacation Bible School, Wednesday night suppers, and sharing her gift of cooking by preparing delicious meals and countless pound-cakes among other treats for those in need. Never the recipient of a degree or diploma, one of Lucy's greatest marks on this world and to those who knew her was as a teacher of prayer and trusting in God. Even in her very last years, as illness stole so many things from her, she would speak out to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and whisper prayers with her husband. Lucy's example of faith and prayer has led many to Christ. Lucy's life was dedicated to her love for her family. She had a few jobs in Rome over the years at Hancock Fabrics and the Rome Casket Company, but her greatest work was displayed as a multi-talented homemaker for the majority of her life. Her family members were the greatest beneficiaries of her labors of love. Quite the talented seamstress, with patient and diligence she sewed countless dresses for granddaughters, cross-stitched, quilted, and proved the ability to learn handcrafts of every kind as she created beautiful works of art for family and friends. With a vibrant personality and great sense of humor, she hosted many an annual gathering of her large group of Gillespie siblings and their spouses, including her sister, Bernice, who was married to Virlyn's brother, Eugene. The four of them shared a special relationship, with many vacations and memories made here in Rome, Ga. She loved to bake and cook meals for her family and spend time with her grandchildren. There are not enough words to express the impact her love and example of patience and kindness has had on their lives. She leaves a legacy of love to her survivors, husband, Virlyn Durrett, of Rome, Ga.; son, Joel Durrett (Leesa), of Toccoa; son, Brent Durrett (Diane), of Rome; granddaughters, Mandi Durrett Johnson (Jeremy), of Rome; Liz Durrett, (Eric) of Athens; Sarah Durrett Peek, (Patrick) of Rome; Emily Durrett Wetzel, (Tyler) of Atlanta; grandson, Ben Durrett, of Fort Oglethorpe; and 10 great grandchildren, Joel, Isaiah, Nuluu, Lucy, Fred, Olivia, Owen, Anna Ruth, Eli and Barrett. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Gillespie (Reba Jean), of Bremen, beloved sister, Sonja Griffin, of Newnan, many beloved nieces and nephews, and honorary family member and devoted daily caregiver of the last eight years, Teresa Watkins, of Rome, to whom the family is forever grateful. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon this Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Internment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165. Memorials may be made to Heyman Hospice. The family will accept flowers. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.