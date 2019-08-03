Ms. Marci Faye Harris Dunn, age 47, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. Ms. Dunn was born in Rome, Georgia on February 8, 1972, daughter of Kenneth Mayberry Harris and Sandra Faye Mull Harris. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Ms. Dunn had received a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked as a Nurse at Floyd Medical Center for 20 years and was currently working at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Survivors include 2 sons, Jonathan Dunn, Rome, and Zachary Dunn, Rome; her parents, Kenneth and Sandra Harris, Lindale; a sister, Kendra Harris, Rome; a nephew, Avery Harris; several cousins and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 4 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Nanci Hicks will officiate. The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 10th from 2 until 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.