Patsy Pearson Duncan, age 81, of Rome passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service hour on Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash St., Rome GA. 30161. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view complete obituary, post tributes, and view DVD on the life of Mrs. Duncan. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.