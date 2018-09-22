Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Louise Thacker Dunaway, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Dunaway was born in Gadsden, AL on April 22, 1930, daughter of the late George Thomas Thacker and the late Janice Ledbetter Thacker. She was a former employee of Rome Manufacturing Company and was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. She and her late husband were former members of the Western Promenaders. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Earl Dunaway, Sr.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Bray, and her husband, Farrell, Armuchee; a son, Bobby Earl (Buddy) Dunaway, Jr., Rome; a grandson, Justin Melton, Atlanta.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Chaplain Mitzi Oates officiating. Private interment will follow at New Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence.
Honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and include: Jan Fox Ritchie, Lacey Atkins, Kelly Bishop and Shelly Askew.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.