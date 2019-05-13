Mrs. Drusilla Bennett Ragland, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:00 noon, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Charles Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.