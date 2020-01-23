Mrs. Patricia Lillian "Rosie" Doggett Drought, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Drought was born in Cambridge, England on September 24, 1937, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom Doggett. She was also preceded in death by a son, Craig Norman Drought, by a sister, Hazel Emmerson, by a brother, Kenneth Doggett, and by a great grandchild, Tanner Rose Harper-Wade. She, with her husband, co-owned and operated Builder's Salvage here in Rome for many years. Mrs. Drought was of the Catholic faith. Survivors include her husband, Gale Norman Drought, to whom she was married on November 1, 1968; 4 daughters, Christine Lynn Drought, Rockford, IL, Connie Johnson (Daniel), Rome, Cheri Wade (Michael), Rome, and Shelley Johnson, Rome; a son, Kevin Scott Drought, Rome; son-in-law, Carlton Johnson, Rome; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Biblical Wake and memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Deacon Stuart Neslin will officiate. Following the memorial service, Mrs. Drought will be cremated in accordance with her wishes. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rome Salvation Army. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Drought, Patricia
To send flowers to the family of Patricia Drought, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Jan 26
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Memorial Service begins.