Dr. Larry W. Draper, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019. Funeral services for Dr. Draper will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church of Rome. Interment will be held on Tuesday at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixon, TN. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at Salmon Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Sound the Trumpet Ministries, PO Box 2459, Rome, GA 30164. A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home.
