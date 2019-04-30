Dr. W. Marlin Payne, age 95, well known, retired optometrist of Summerville, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born March 10, 1924, in Rome, Georgia, to the late David Walter and Jennie White Payne. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Montyne Brock Payne; a daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Darrell Wise, of Canton, Ga.; two sons and daughter–in-law, Judge Jon M. Payne, of Summerville, and Tommy and Sue Payne, Carrollton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Payne Crotty, of Conyers and Ann Payne-Williams, of Acworth; a special niece, Nancy Hart Brown, of Rome, and special friend, Milford Morgan (Beth); other nieces and nephews also survive. Preceding him in death were five brothers, Wymon, Raymond, Walter, Mather, and Julian Payne, and one sister, Mildred Hart.
He received his education in the Rome public schools and graduated from Rome Boy’s High School in 1941. He worked in Rome until the age of 18, when he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. He served for three years, including overseas duty in Italy with the 15th Air Force. While there his unit received the Presidential Unit Citation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the successful bombings of the Ploesti oil wells in Romania, which were a primary supplier of fuel for the Nazi war machine. He was awarded three major campaign Bronze Battle Stars for participation in the Po Valley, Northern Apennines, and the Rhineland campaigns. When the war in Europe ended, he was sent back to the United States for retraining for the invasion of the Japanese mainland. Thanks to the courage of President Harry Truman in his decision to drop the atomic bomb on Japan, he felt strongly that most of his generation of men were spared, since it is estimated that 2 million American servicemen would have lost their lives had it been necessary for this invasion.
While serving in the Army Air Corps, Dr. Payne attended the University of Arkansas. After discharge from the Army, he entered the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated with scholastic honors from the Southern College of Optometry, Memphis. He began practicing optometry in September, 1949. He was Chattooga County’s first full-time optometrist. He remained until he transferred his practice to Dr. Ernest Bowling in 1992 and later to Harbin Clinic. He continued to practice part-time with Dr. Bowling until July, 1999. He served as vision consultant for Reigel Textile Company at Trion for many years.
Dr. Payne was active in many civic endeavors during those 50 years in Chattooga County. He served as Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6688 and President of the Summerville-Trion Rotary Club. During the Cuban Missile Crisis he served as the local Civil Defense Director. At various times He served as Trustee of Summerville Elementary School, the Summerville Primary School, and Chattooga High School. He was a member of the Summerville Recreation Authority at the present facility and the Fairway Center. He was a member of the National Rifleman’s Association and American Legion. He served as Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority and was the first President of the Quarterback Club (forerunner of the Linebackers). He was a founding director of Cancer Navigators in Rome. The Boy Scouts of America named him and his son, Jon, Scout Supporters of the year for 2015.
He served in many fundraising activities for Red Cross, cancer and heart research, Scouts, and the drive to build the original library. The Lookout Mountain Bar Association presented him with the Liberty Bell Award in 1992. In 1999 the City of Summerville named the new Woodland Avenue bridge in his honor since he was instrumental in opening Woodland Avenue and the original bridge in 1953.
He served in various capacities in his professional associations, including two separate terms as President of the 7th District Optometric Society of the Georgia Optometric Association. For 11 of the last years of practice he was awarded the American Optometric Association’s recognition for voluntary postgraduate education and attended more that 1,000 hours of classroom instruction during these years. Most of this education was obtained at the University of Alabama Medical Center at Birmingham.
He was a member of the Shrine Club, was a member of the Church of Christ, and worshiped with the congregation that meets on Highway 27, south of LaFayette.
He wishes to be remembered as a true Christian, a true family man, and as a true patriot.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m. from the J.D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Minister David Curtis, chorister, and eulogy by Edward Ledford. Interment will be in the family plot of Summerville Cemetery. Active pallbearers: Milford Morgan, Ryan Ledford, Gary McConnell, Jim Hill, Chuck Tilley, Herb Skelton. Honorary pallbearers: Bobby Lee Cook, Butch Eleam, Lann Cordle, Jessie Bankston, and Quinton Wilson. Military honors by the American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 of Rome with Master Sgt. U.S. Air Force Retired Amber Bell and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Payne as flag folders and Randy Croy as bugler.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Cancer Navigators, 255 W. Fifth St., Suite 300, Rome, Ga., 30165, or Assured Hospice Care, 5 Bowen Court, Cartersville, Ga., 30120.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.