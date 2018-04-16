Dr. Robert Allen Stinchcomb

Dr. Robert Allen “Bob” Stinchcomb, 59, of Baxley, died Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Dr. Stinchcomb was the Department Chair for Sport Management in the College of Business at Shorter University. He has been a college football coach in the SEC and ACC and served as director of athletics at Darlington School.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Sellers Stinchcomb; daughter, Jena Lynn (Brennan) Loffert; son, John David (Kristin) Sellers; sister, Rhonda (Frank) Goalen. He was proudly anticipating August 2018 when he would hold one who would call him Grandfather.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Baxley, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church, 202 East Third Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Swain Funeral Home, Baxley, Georgia.