Dr. Richard E. Jewell, age 90, of Cedartown, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Dr. Jewell was born on March 15, 1928 in Sanford, North Carolina, a son of the late William L. Jewell Sr. and the late Lottie Perry Jewell. He was a graduate from Sanford North Carolina High School as president of his senior class in 1946. He attended the University of North Carolina and graduated from Southern College of Optometry, Memphis, Tennessee, in 1951. Dr. Jewell practiced in Sanford, North Carolina before opening his practice in Cedartown in 1957. He was very active in the community and was associated with many clubs and organizations such as The American Optometric Association for 63 years, the Georgia Optometric Association, was a longtime member of the Cedartown Kiwanis Club, former board member of C&S Bank, served 47 years on the Cedartown/Polk County Hospital Board and was a current Emeritus Member of the Board. Dr. Jewell was also an active member of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church since 1957, where he served on many boards with the church and also played the organ at the church for 15 years. Dr. Jewell served his country and was a Lieutenant in the United States Army. After practicing for many years, Dr. Jewell retired in August of 2010 at the age of 82.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, June Adams Jewell; sister, Ann Jewell Dudley; brother, William Jewell Jr.; sister-in-law, Patricia A. Anderson; son-in-law, Dr. Ed Sweat; niece, Sallie Dudley Darnell; and nephews, Samuel and David Rainey.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Hammond Jewell, of Cedartown, Ga.; daughter, Becky Sweat, of Cedartown, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Perry & Courtney Jewell, of Peachtree City, Ga.; grandchildren: Ginny Hughes (Tommy), June Dingler (Lee), William Jewell, and Patrick Jewell; great granddaughter, Jewell Sweat; brother-in-law, Dr. Cliff Rainey; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services for Dr. Jewell will be held in the Sanctuary of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Broome officiating and Mr. Perry Jewell and Mr. Mark Waits delivering eulogies.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday afternoon in the parlor of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church from 3:00 p.m.until the service hour.
A private family interment service will be held.
The family has requested that flowers please be omitted and memorial donations can be made in Dr. Jewell’s memory to Cedartown First United Methodist Church.
