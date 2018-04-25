Dr. Randolph Berry Green, 96, of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Seven Hills Place surrounded by family and less than a mile from his boyhood home on the Berry College campus. Randolph was born on May 20, 1921 in Mount Berry, Georgia, the third son of Gardner Leland Green and Flora Humphrey Green, whom Martha Berry recruited in 1920 to move from Vermont Agricultural College to the Berry Schools where Gardner became principal and took a leading role in establishing Berry College. Randolph was nurtured by a loving family and Ms. Berry’s team of visionaries devoted to the idea of making an education available to those of lesser means in rural areas who, at that time, had little, if any, access to education beyond the primary grades. With his many campus buddies, Randolph roamed the woods, fields and mountains at Berry, chased deer and rabbits, and worked on construction crews for some of the large college buildings being built to fulfill Martha Berry’s long-term campus design. Randolph began his schooling in the Roosevelt Cabin at Berry and attended Berry all the way through college, from which he graduated with a B.S. in chemistry.
Randolph was blessed with a sunny disposition. This was certainly due in part to genetics but also in large part to growing up at Berry during the 1920s and 1930s. What child would not be inspired as the Berry College Chapel, the first dorms and large classroom buildings, the Ford Buildings, Frost Chapel, and Victory Lake were built around him? Or as Martha Berry attracted visitors such as Henry Ford and Amelia Earhart to speak on campus? Or as the college grew in stature and influence to attract so many fine students and faculty? Randolph’s childhood at Berry was a life-long inspiration for him and gave him purpose and direction.
Another source of inspiration for Randolph was Dr. Charles Proctor, a dentist from Tufts University in Boston who, at Martha Berry’s urging, held an annual dental clinic on the Berry campus for those lacking access to good dental care (a common circumstance in rural areas at the time). With Dr. Proctor as mentor, Randolph attended Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago. World War II broke out shortly after he began school, and like almost everyone in his class, Randolph joined the armed service, in his case the U.S. Navy. When he completed his dental studies, he served as a Lieutenant in the Navy dental corps for the remainder of the war, with tours of duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge.
After the war, a strong sense of place drew Randolph back to Rome and Mount Berry to establish a dental practice in which he was active into his 90s. Randolph joined Rome’s First United Methodist Church and its choir, in which he sang baritone for over 60 years. At church, he met and fell in love with Hannah Rebecca Manis from Subligna, Georgia. Randolph and Rebecca were married on June 24, 1951 in Berry Chapel and went on to raise three children and enjoy innumerable activities together and with their friends during their 64-year marriage such as the Dental Supper Club, the Rome Sailing Club, camping in the mountains, travel, and the First United Methodist Church. Randolph had a close coterie of fishing buddies who loved getting together in the North Georgia Mountains, Appalachicola, Tellico River, and Alaska to fish for trout and salmon. Community activities Randolph found particularly meaningful were the Exchange Club, for which he oversaw the photography and art exhibit at the Annual Fair and helped support the Family Resource Center, Rome’s Free Dental Clinic, the Boys and Girls Clubs, and the Berry College Alumni Association, for which he was a past President.
Ever the optimist, Randolph always radiated a confidence that things were just going to work out fine somehow if people were kind to each other. “Soliloquy,” a poem by Randolph's father, captures something basic about Randolph’s benevolence: “They might need help from even me;/ I’ll bare my heart to let them see/The loving kindness lurking there;/It might be the answer to their prayer.”
Randolph was predeceased by his wife, Rebecca, who died on February 22, 2015; his brothers, Gardner and Gordon; sister, Virginia Matheny; and several close relatives. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Rebecca Green; his daughter, Ginger Green Rowston and Ginger’s husband, Joe, of Rome, Georgia, and their children, Gillis Talley Rowston, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Hannah Green Rowston, of Los Angeles, California, and William Joseph Rowston III, of Rome, Georgia; his son, Richard Leland Green, and Richard’s wife, Susan, of Alexandria, Virginia, and their children, Rebecca Fields and Ann Elisabeth, of Washington, D.C; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Randolph wanted special thanks to be given to his patients for their allowing him the honor and privilege of serving them. When he “retired” in 1993, he missed his patients very much and soon returned to practicing dentistry on a part-time basis for over twenty years, most recently as a fill-in for his dentist colleagues when they were sick, on vacation, or otherwise unavailable.
The family extends special thanks to all the staff of Seven Hills Place who provided such loving care for Randolph in his final year. They and Randolph laughed together and kidded each other and generally kept each other smiling. We can’t thank them enough. They do God’s work. The family also extends a special thanks to nephew David Matheny who was a steadfast friend to Randolph in his declining years and is a perfect embodiment of Christiancaritas. The family also wants to thank Brookdale Senior Living Center, Pruitt Hospice, Harbin Clinic, and Floyd Medical Center for care they provided Randolph.
A visitation is scheduled forFriday, April 27, 2018, at 4:00 p.m.in the Wilder Center at First United Methodist in Rome followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at5:00 p.m.
The family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions be made to Berry College Attn: The Gardner Leland Green Chair of Education or Rome First United Methodist Church.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.