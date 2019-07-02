Dr. Laurie Davis Johnson, aged 61, of Rome, Ga., passed away suddenly Sunday night, June 30, 2019, from complications from illness.
"Dr. J" was born in Richmond, Va., on March 22, 1958, the youngest child of Dr. Hiram W. Davis and Mrs. Shirley D. Davis.
"Dr. J" was an integral part of the communities of Rome and Cartersville for over thirty years, best known for her counseling/coaching practice at the Skills for Living Institute, which she founded, and her Saturday morning radio program, "Skills for Living with Dr. J", on WLAQ 1410 AM and 96.9 FM.
"Dr. J" is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Dan R. Johnson, and her four children: two sons, Hiram Davis Johnson and Abraham Branch Johnson, and two daughters, Mamie Powers Johnson and O'Keefe Maxie Johnson. A host of siblings, nieces, and nephews also survive.
There will be a visitation with family and friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, in Rome on Wednesday, July 3 from 5-7 p.m., starting with a Biblical wake at 5 p.m. offered by Deacon Stuart Neslin.
The funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Rafael Carballo officiating, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Following the funeral Mass there will be a reception in the Church Social Hall.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.