Dr. Jimmie Allen Green, age 83, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Dr. Green was born in Lindale, Ga., on July 28, 1935, son of the late Rev. Clarence H. Green Sr. and the late Louella Mann Green. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janice M. Green and Glenda Faye Green, and two brothers, Clarence Harl Green Jr. and the Rev. Bobby Green.
Dr. Green was a 1953 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale, where he achieved All-State Honors in football, the first Pepperell athlete to receive that honor. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Shorter College and received his Master of Education degree from the University of West Georgia, majoring in counseling. He was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society and later earned recognition as a National Certified Counselor. Dr. Green earned his Doctorate in Religious Education at the Southern Baptist Center for Biblical Studies in Jacksonville, Fla., with a major in counseling.
Dr. Green was a teacher, coach, counselor, and pastor, and touched many lives during his career. After a year at West Rome Junior High School, he began his career at Pepperell High School and Pepperell Middle School, where he retired following many years in education. While coaching, teaching, and counseling, he also served as pastor for many churches in Floyd County and Northwest Georgia including Euharlee Baptist Church, Silver Creek Baptist Church, South Calhoun Baptist Church, Pennville Tabernacle, Woodstation Baptist Church and Corinth Baptist Church, both in Lafayette, Ga., Blue Pond Baptist Church, Benedict Baptist Church in Cedartown, Community Chapel Baptist Church, and Wax Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Green was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale and the Senior Adult Men's Sunday School Class.
Survivors include his wife, the former Juanita Key, to whom he was married on July 1, 1953; a daughter, Debbie Green Ely, Silver Creek; two sons, Randy Green (Sherry), Rome, and Dr. Tim Green (Beth), Louisville, Ky.; a brother, the Rev. J. Clinton Green (Janie), Silver Creek; six grandchildren, Kasey Green Brant, Matt Ely (Kathryn), Caroline Green, Madelyn Green, Cardin Green, and Mary Katherine Green; two great grandchildren, Brody William Brant and Stetson Charles Ely; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lindale with his pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel, the Rev. Tony Cargle, and his brother, the Rev. J. Clinton Green, officiating. A eulogy will be delivered by one of his former student/athletes, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.
Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and are as follows: active: Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, Ronnie Nichols, Danny Wiseman, Matt Ely, Tony Abercrombie, Jeff Chandler, John Green, and Keith Austin; honorary: Tony Hyder and the Senior Adult Men's Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.