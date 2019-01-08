Jerry Octave Weaver, MD, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away January 5, 2019, at his home. He was born June 1, 1940, in Cedartown, Ga., a son of the late William Wade Weaver and Mary Peek Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Wade Weaver Jr.
Jerry O. Weaver is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Wallace Weaver; son, Edward Keith Weaver, and daughter, Stephanie Weaver Clay; son-in-law, Jeff B. Clay; granddaughter, Emmajean Kate Clay; brother, Wayne Weaver; and nieces, Kim Weaver and Phyllis Weaver Beach.
Dr. Weaver graduated from Cedartown High School in 1958, where he was the football quarterback under his beloved coach and mentor, Howard "Doc" Ayers. He attended Troy State College on a football scholarship and transferred to the University of Georgia on a full scholastic scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Premed and Chemistry. He attended the Medical College of Georgia from 1962 through 1966. After joining the United States Navy, he did a rotating internship at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and a two-year surgical residency at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. He attended the Submarine Medical College in New London, Connecticut, and graduated from Deep Sea Diving School in Washington, D.C. Commander Weaver served as Medical Officer and Diving Officer on the Nuclear Polaris Submarine USS Lewis and Clark. After completing two patrols of duty, he was stationed at the Mine Defense Lab in Panama City, Florida, where he was the Senior Medical Officer and in charge of medical safety of the world's largest ocean simulation facility.
Dr. Weaver opened a medical practice in Cedartown in July of 1972. He chose Cedartown for the quality of medicine practiced by the staff and the excellent relationship of staff to the administration and governing hospital authority and especially the people of Cedartown. He loved the practice of medicine and his patients. He retired due to poor health on February 2, 2000.
Jerry was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Nu Fraternity, American Medical Association, Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga County Medical Association, and Georgia Medical Association. He was Sigma Nu Scholar of the year, served as Chairman of Medical Staff of Polk Medical Center for three terms, and was Doctor of the Day at the Georgia Assembly.
After his retirement, Jerry became an active member of the Yaarab Shrine, serving as the Shrine Doctor from 2001 to 2019. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Shrine Club, the Caledonia Masonic Lodge 121, First Baptist Church of Cedartown, and the American Legion.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, Ga., with the Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Eulogies will be given by Mrs. Stephanie Clay and Mr. Keith Weaver. His family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607-1460; or Cedartown First Baptist Church, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
With heartfelt thanks, the family would like to acknowledge the staff and nurses of Heyman Hospice, Polk County 911, Floyd Medical Center Emergency Services, and Redmond Emergency Medical Services for the love, commitment, and care given to Dr. Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Members of the Yaarab Shrine and the Cedartown High School Class of 1958.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Dr. Jerry Octave Weaver.