Dr. Gary Donald Holmes, 85, of St. Simons Island, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Gary was born on September 8, 1933, in Carrollton, Georgia, and raised by his grandparents, the late William and Annie Holmes. He was a graduate of Model High School in Rome, Georgia. In the years following his graduation, he served his country as a part of Army Intelligence in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Upon his return to the states, he attended West Georgia College, where he received his undergraduate degree and played baseball. He went on to attend Appalachian State University, where he received his master's and coached the freshman basketball team. He completed his academic career when he obtained his doctorate in education from Mississippi State University. While at MSU, he worked for the university recruiting for their baseball, basketball, and football teams.
His passion was athletics. He served the high school athletes of Georgia for over 50 years as part of the Georgia High School Athletic Association, with over 30 of those years serving as president of the association. His other passions were golf and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. But he loved nothing more than his daughter, Amanda Paige Tiller, and his granddaughter, Rebecca Michele Tiller.
A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Gnat's Landing on St. Simons Island. www.edomillerandsons.com.