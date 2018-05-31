Dr. David Matthew Bowen, of Peachtree City, Ga., passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, after a long illness. Matt was born on December 16, 1974 in Rome, Ga. He graduated from Darlington School in 1993, from Tulane University with a degree in cell and molecular biology in 1997, and from The Medical College of Georgia in 2001 with an M.D. degree. He completed an internship in Internal Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis in 2001, followed by a residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In addition, he completed a fellowship in musculoskeletal radiology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C. After completing his formal training, Matt and his family moved to Pensacola, Fla., where he was associated as a partner with Acumen Imaging and Interventional. In January 2017 until the time of his death, he was associated with Georgia West Imaging, Carrollton, Ga.
Matt is survived by his wife, Deanna Tate Bowen, to whom he was married on January 24, 2004, and by his son, David Tate Bowen, of Rome. He is survived by his parents, David and Bonnie Bowen, and by his sister, Elizabeth Betz (Ballard), of Rome. A number of nieces and a nephew, his hide-and-seek partners, also survive him. Matt loved his large extended family and always looked forward to family reunions. Both his paternal grandparents, D.M. and Estelle Bowen, Rome, and maternal grandparents, Sadie and Robert Risher, South Carolina, are deceased.
Matt loved working as a radiologist and felt energized by his work. However, he was always looking for ways to spend more time with his son. Devoted to his grandparents, he called them every Sunday night for years after he went away to college and other training. He was an avid sports fan, in particular UGA football. He had a huge sense of humor… in general a funny guy. He was loyal to his friends. He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
A graveside service for David Matthew Bowen will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2018, at East View Cemetery on Kingston Rd. in Rome, Ga. Friends and family are welcome to express their condolences during a reception directly after the graveside service at Second Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Daniel’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.