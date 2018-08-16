Dr. Carole Louise Farr, age 64, of Rome, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, in a local hospital.
Dr. Farr was born in Polk County, Ga. on September 5, 1953, daughter of the late Robert Arthur Perdue Sr. and the late Helen Odom Perdue. She was a graduate of Dalton High School and attended Berry College and West Georgia College. She received her Doctorate from the University of Florida at Sarasota. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Master Librarian for the Rome City School System at Rome High School. Following retirement, she was employed with Hays State Prison. Dr. Farr was of the Methodist faith.
Survivor include her husband, Michael P. Farr, to whom she was married on May 11, 1974; a son, Jeremy Farr, Rome; a brother, Robert A. Perdue II, Carrollton.
In accordance with her wishes, Dr. Farr was cremated. She left a special thought to be included in her obituary. “To all my friends, colleagues, and former students… Go check out your favorite eatery or grab a show or go dancing! Have fun, live life, and enjoy to the best possible. All my love, Carole.”
Memorials may be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America at www.hearingloss.org.
