Mr. Doyle Vernon Ingram, age 90, of Centre, Ala., passed away in a Rome healthcare facility on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Georgia time on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Nation officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Georgia time Friday, June 22, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Centre First Baptist Church, 373 East Main St., Centre, Alabama 35960.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.