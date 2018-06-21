Mr. Doyle Vernon Ingram, age 90, of Centre, Ala., passed away in a Rome healthcare facility on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Mr. Ingram was born May 12, 1928 in Delta, Alabama, a son of the late Troy Cecil Ingram and Ava Laverne White Ingram. He was a member of Centre First Baptist Church, and retired from Berry College as a Dairyman. Mr. Ingram was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Ingram, brother, Jack Ingram, and sister, Ester Ruth Ingram.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Goldie Allen Ingram; daughter, Debra (Art Kennedy) Ingram, Tampa, Fla.; grandchild, E.G. Williams (Laura), Tampa, Fla.; great grandchildren, Jaxson and Casen Williams; brother, Cecil (Barbara) Ingram, Gardendale, Ala.; sisters, Edna Loebler, Gardendale, Ala., and Jean (Ed) Hamaker, Gardendale, Ala.;
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Georgia time on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Nations officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Georgia time on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Centre First Baptist Church, 373 East Main St., Centre, Alabama 35960.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 p.m. Georgia time: Jerry Vann, Buddie Norton, James Burkhart, Melvin Salter, Jerry Scruggs, and Wendell Rakestraw.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.