Mr. Doyle Lee Singleton Jr., age 82, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Singleton was born in Rome, Georgia, on December 18, 1935, son of the late Doyle Lee Singleton Sr. and the late Lessie Hayes Singleton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Terry.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Mr. Singleton worked for Georgia Power for 33 years. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Pace Singleton; a son, Russell Lee Singleton, Rome; a granddaughter, Jessica Renee Daniels, and her husband, Rusty, Columbia, S.C.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Gay and the Rev. Ron Hilton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include Gene Hilliard, Terry Creel, David Morris, Frank Lykins, Rodney Rockwell, and Mike Adams.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.