Mrs. Linda Jane Dowdy, age 77, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Dowdy was born on January 4, 1942, in Hamilton County, Tennessee, to the late Therlow Thurman Guinn and Dorothy Virginia Stevenson Guinn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dowdy was also preceded in death by her husband, John William Dowdy, Jr., her loving grandmother, Cordie Reese Stevenson, a brother, James T. Guinn, and two nieces, Darlene and Nancy Guinn. Mrs. Dowdy retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier with 23 years of service. She was a child of God and of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Dowdy was one of the first members of the 1960 Elvis Presley Fan Club and was also an avid animal lover. Survivors include her loving daughter and caregiver; Laura Jane Taylor (Randy), Summerville; grandson, Jesse E .Taylor, Rome; granddaughter, Ashleigh Frank, Summerville; great grandson, Jase Frank, Summerville; and great granddaughter, Larissa Frank, Summerville; brother, Bill P. Guinn (Pam), Ringgold; a former sister-in-law, Joy Muir, Ringgold; niece, Tracy Guinn Walker; nephews, Trevor Guinn, and Trent Guinn (Holly); her best friend and "partner in crime", Chloe Dollar; good friend & neighbor Betty Atkins; favorite hospice aide, Lin, and multiple compassionate nurses in and out of the community. Funeral services for Mrs. Dowdy will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Pastor Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 until 1 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other times, the family may be contacted at their residences. Pallbearers are requested to be at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday at 12:30 pm and include; Dewayne Taylor, Jesse "Randy" Wilson, Tony Dowdy, Cotton Bing, Trevor Guinn and Trent Guinn. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.