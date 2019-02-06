Mr. Douglas Paul Rogers, age 62, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Doug was born in Rome, Ga., on October 29, 1956, son of Larry Rogers and Dora Ann Cordle Rogers. Doug was a member of North Rome Church of God and loved his church. He retired from Inland Container after 40 years. He also owned Sparkles Inflatables and was probably best known as Santa Doug. He was "Santa" in Rome and Calhoun parades. Doug was also a Shriner and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene Alfred Cordle Sr., Exie Lou Cordle, Grady Lee Rogers, and Ruby Rogers.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his wife, Donna Morgan Rogers; his children, Mistie Dawn Blair (Brian) and Michael Rogers (Julie); his grandchildren, Gunner, Remington, and Colten; his sister, Vickie Patterson; his niece, Anna Adams; his nephew, Corey Patterson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at North Rome Church of God with Pastor Terry Addis and Pastor Rick Jacobs officiating. Private interment will be held later at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at North Rome Church of God on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to North Rome Church of God New Beginnings Outreach Ministry. Please be sure to specify this ministry.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.