On September 19, 2018, God, through his eternal love and wisdom, chose his beloved daughter to go home to be with him. Our beloved Dorsie Mae "Dot" Black was born to the late Carlton Warren and Ruby Phelps Rucker in Rome, Ga., on Dec 27, 1929. She graduated from Main High School in 1946 and retired from Sears in 1993. Dorsie committed her life to serving her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of the Thankful Baptist Church, where she served on the finance committee, the Alice Collier Circle, as Chairperson-Prison Ministry for 13 years, and secretary for the deaconess and Mothers' Ministry for 20 years. Awaiting her arrival into heaven with open arms are her mother, Ruby Phelps Rucker; father, Carlton Warren; brothers, Wilbur D. Rucker and Ronald Rucker; and sisters, Linda Rucker, Nellie Johnson, and Louise Anderson. "Dot," as she was affectionately called, will be remembered and cherished by her two children, Benjamin D. Lovingood (Lynette) Sr. and Loretta Almon; seven grandchildren, Marcus Almon, Tiffany Almon, Tamika Nordstom, Ashley Lovingood, Michelle Orr, Benjamin Lovingood Jr., and Nikita Floyd; great grandchildren, a great, great grandson, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and special friends.