Mrs. Dorsie Mae Black, age 88, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center.
Services for Mrs. Dorsie Black will be held Monday, September 24, 2018, at 12:00 noon at Thankful Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive, Rome, Georgia. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave. NE, Rome, Georgia. She will lie in rest from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
The family will be receiving friends at 514 North Division Street NW, Rome, Georgia.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.