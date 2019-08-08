Roger Dorset passed away with family by his side on Saturday, August 3, in Macon, Ga. He was born in Rome, Ga., on June 16, 1941, to the late William Cary Dorset and Bessie Jenkins Dorset. Roger graduated from Darlington in Rome, then went on to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Atlanta College of Art and Master of Fine Arts from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa. A talented and diverse artist, he explored the joys and perils of human existence through a brightly colored palette and opposing dark visual symbols within his paintings and mixed media. He also showed his views and ideas through drawings and sculptures. Roger was tall, handsome, and charming. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and irreverent humor, which brought endless enjoyment to his family and friends. He loved antiques and other unique collectibles, Wendy's Frosty, sweet potato pie, and Coke. Roger had an encyclopedic knowledge of old movies, antiques, and other artistic delights of the world. Roger is survived by his sister, Helen Grosch, and niece, Kate Trette. A memorial service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.