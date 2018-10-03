Mrs. Dorothy Williamson Johnson Bannister, age 76, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Bannister was born April 6, 1942, in Henagar, Alabama, a daughter of the late James M. Williamson and Flora D. Odom Williamson. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from World Carpet. Mrs. Bannister was preceded in death by her husbands, Winfred Johnson and Guy Bannister Sr.; step son, Guy Bannister Jr.; and brothers, Milford Williamson and James Williamson.
Survivors include son, Robbie (Diana) Johnson, Armuchee; daughters, Connie (Wayne) Payne, Summerville, and Wendy Boggs, Rome; stepdaughter, Teresa Simpson, Rome; brothers, David Williamson, Ray Williamson, Johnny Wayne Williamson, Terry Don Williamson, Gene Gazaway, and Charles Gazaway; sisters, Lucille Grimes, Betty Jennings, Kathy Craig, Eulene Baggett, Mary Jo Lowrance; special brother-in-law, Billy Minton; 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Marlon Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fyffe, Ala. The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.