Dorothy Nell Hardin, age 76, of Summerville, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Everett Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.