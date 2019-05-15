Mrs. Dorothy Louise Bowen, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Bowen was born in Bartow County, Georgia, on August 24, 1926, daughter of the late Nathan J. Barnes and the late Minnie Mae Lanham Barnes. She had worked at Klopman Mills and later was an employee of the Holiday Inn, where she worked for over 25 years prior to her retirement.
She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Bowen; by her four daughters, Janet Louise Hayes, Cynthia Gail Morrow, Sandra Faye Bowen, and Debbie Carol Jackson; and by one brother and three sisters.
Survivors include a sister, Audrey Langram, Rome; her grandchildren, Jessica Boisvert (Bob), Acworth, Lula Morrow (Jason McCollum), Hapeville, Candace Cothran (Jamie), Beth Morrow, and Brandi Morrow all of Rome; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden Morrow, Trenton Cothran, and Kannon Morrow; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Billy Wayne Shelly will officiate. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and include Bob Boisvert, Jason McCollum, Jamie Cothran, Kaiden Morrow, Danny Thacker, and Trenton Cothran.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.