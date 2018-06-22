Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Walker Douglas, 93, of Canton, Georgia, went to be with her Lord on June 22, 2018. Dot was born in Greenville, South Carolina on May 3, 1925, the only child of Samuel Walker and Alice Watson Walker. She attended Haynes Elementary in Greenville, South Carolina, graduated from Greenville High School (1943), and attended Greenville Women’s College, now Furman University. In 2017 at her grandson James’ graduation legacy luncheon, she was recognized as the oldest attending alumni. All three of her grandsons, Samuel (2015), James (2017), and William (2021), and her daughter-in-law, Laurie (1984), have attended her alma mater.
Dot grew up in Greenville and worked as a secretary at Mills Mill in Greenville until she married Dr. Thomas Jackson Douglas on May 30, 1953. They moved to Canton, Georgia in 1954, where Dr. Jack opened up the first poultry lab in Canton, when Cherokee County was one of the largest poultry producing counties in the country. After moving to Canton, Dot was secretary to Mr. Floyd Cooper, who was the treasurer of Canton Textile Mills. Dot’s ancestors were Livingstons, Watsons, and Meadors who were all given land grants in Greenville County, South Carolina on the Saluda River. Dot maintained her family home on Manley Street in Greenville until she brought her mother to live with her until her death in 1963. Dot attended annual reunions of the Watson Family and Greenville High School over the years. In 2013 her class had a luncheon for their 70th reunion where 35 people attended. It was noted at their reunion that over 20 boys in her class died in World War II in their first year out of high school.
A newspaper article written by Marguerite Cline about Dot referred to her as a true southern belle. Dot was active in many community activities, including serving as the first president of the Canton Jaycettes. In 2017 the Laurel Garden Club recognized her for over 60 years of service to their club. She served in various capacities on boards and committees with The District and the State Garden Club of Georgia for over 60 years. She was one of the founders of the Cherokee County Community Concert Association, which brought many artists to the local community for many years. She was a member of the Canton Service League, was influential in starting one of the first Cub Scout Packs 417 in the area, and received the District Award of Merit from the Boy Scouts of America. She was honored by Beta Sigma Phi as the Woman of the Year in Cherokee County in 1981. She was a long-time member of the Canton Women’s Club. She was very active for over 40 years in the First Baptist Church of Canton where she taught Sunday School at FBC and at Coker Nursing Home (now Bryan Center), worked with the WMU, and served as the first woman Sunday School Director. She was a charter member and attended Heritage Baptist Fellowship for the last 20 years. Beginning in 1980 when her son Jimmy went off to college, Dot worked seasonally at H&R Block as a tax preparer for over 30 years in the Executive Tax Service.
Dot and Jack traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, going to many conventions with Jack’s work as a veterinarian with Gold Kist Corp. and then the last 17 years with AL Laboratories based in Norway. Dot was involved with the Auxiliary of the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association, The American Veterinary Medical Association, and the Georgia Poultry Federation meetings.
Dot and Jack built their home in 1954. They planted lots of trees and native plants in their yard. Dot loved gardening and sharing her knowledge of plants with everyone that would listen. Her yard won “Yard of the Year” several years ago.
Dot enjoyed all her grandsons’ activities throughout all her years and also the annual excursions to Jekyll Island every year. One of Dot’s favorite activities for almost 50 years was entertaining her garden club at the annual Christmas party, hosting guests at their family lake and cabin in Bartow County, and in later years, Thanksgiving and fall events in Rabun County.
Dorothy Elizabeth Walker Douglas was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, veterinarian Dr. Jack Douglas, in 2004. She is survived by her two sons, Chuck Douglas, of Canton, Georgia, and Dr. Jimmy Douglas and wife, Laurie Brook Douglas, of Rome, Georgia; and grandsons, Samuel (Atlanta), James (New York City), and William (Rome); and by numerous friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Cameron Hall, Georgia Mountain Hospice, and Right at Home caregivers and many others that have helped to care for her over the last stages of her life. Contributions in her memory may be made to Heritage Baptist Fellowship, 3615 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton, GA 30114. Services for Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Walker Douglas will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Heritage Baptist Fellowship. Visitation with family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. preceding the service.
Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, Ga., is honored to serve the family, Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131.