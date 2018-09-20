Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Louise Thacker Dunaway, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Chaplain Mitzi Oates officiating. Private interment will follow at New Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
A complete obituary will be placed in the Saturday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.